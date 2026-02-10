By Jacob Fehr

PORT Dover residents expect Friday the 13th to come and go quietly this week. Although the date typically sees thousands of motorcyclists swarm the town for an unofficial rally when it falls in warm-weather months, forecast cold conditions are likely to deter most riders from visiting this Friday.



Bill Cridland, general manager of community and development services for Norfolk County, said the municipality considers a Friday the 13th in February to be “a cold weather event or non-event.” Nonetheless, staff will be ready to act if necessary.



“Staff from roads, OPP, fire, and paramedics will be monitoring Port Dover [and] in the event crowds do come actions will be taken. From Norfolk’s experience, weather limits the crowds. No vendors will be on county property except for the Port Dover Kinsmen selling T-shirts in the Elmer Lewis parking lot,” Mr. Cridland said.



“No portable bathrooms, garbage cans, or traffic control is being planned. Norfolk has discussed all plans with OPP and the local community partners.”



Constable Andrew Gamble, community safety and media relations officer for OPP’s Norfolk County detachment, said the local police “will have a visible presence in and around Port Dover throughout the day on Friday the 13th.”



“While there are very few certainties in life, people coming to Port Dover to celebrate Friday the 13th is certainly one of them,” Const. Gamble said. “As part of our presence, we’ll be encouraging those attending to celebrate responsibly.”



Const. Gamble added that while the OPP doesn’t expect massive crowds, “safety—for both pedestrians and the motoring public—is a shared responsibility.



“Winter weather can shift suddenly, creating added challenges and risk for motorists, and those attending are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the latest weather and road conditions before travelling to Port Dover. Impaired driving—whether involving alcohol, drugs, or both—should never be part of the equation.”



Merch sales still planned

Port Dover Kinsmen Club representative Amie Ferris said the weather won’t stop the group from selling Friday the 13th merchandise, or some people from coming to get it.



“Since our club jumped in as the first organization to get involved in Friday the 13th, we have never missed an event. Rain, snow, sleet, hail… even COVID (online sales) didn’t stop us from ensuring a shirt was available for the event,” Ms. Ferris said.



“We will have T-shirts available for $30 each and hoodies for $60. We also have other merchandise such as koozies, keychains and Christmas ornaments available for sale.”



The Kinsmen will sell their Friday the 13th merchandise in the Elmer Lewis parking lot starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ms. Ferris said that the club is “doubling down on both February and March with a combination shirt” and will have another shirt in November.



She mentioned that the Kinsmen are “always grateful for the support of our local community and visitors,” which enables them to invest in Port Dover.



“Friday the 13th is our largest fundraiser and all sales help us contribute back to our community. For the past three decades, thanks to the support from Friday the 13th, we have been able to fully fund the development of the pavilion at the Kinsmen Park, fully fund construction of new dugouts at the ball diamond, contribute to fencing around the park and neighbouring former school property, provide donations and sponsorships to local minor sports and not-for-profit organizations, contribute to numerous improvements in the downtown core, and so much more.”



Available at Port Dover Board of Trade’s office at 19 Market St. W., Adam Veri also plans to sell Friday the 13th shirts.



Port Dover Legion is preparing two sets of Friday the 13th festivities this week, with the first round starting on Thursday, February 12.



“We kick things off with Locals Night featuring the Felicia McMinn Band, playing from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. Food will be available with [the Ladies’ Auxiliary] serving beef on a bun,” said Nancy Kimmins, the Legion’s secretary/treasurer and public relations officer.



On Friday, the Legion will have peameal bacon on a bun available from 9 a.m. to noon. John Atlee will perform from noon until 4 p.m., during which time fish and chips will be served. Whiskey Chasers plays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and there will be “chili available to warm everyone up.”



“It’s shaping up to be a full day of great music, good food, and community spirit—a Friday the 13th you won’t want to miss,” Ms. Kimmins said. “We’ll also have our own Friday the 13th T-shirts available, featuring this year on the design.”



—

Originally published February 11, 2026