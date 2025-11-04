Fern Foster

January 14, 1925 – October 30, 2025

FOSTER, Fern (nee Taylor) – It is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life so well lived that the family of Fern Foster announces her passing, in her 101st year.

Fern was born in Rossburn, Manitoba. After losing her father at a young age, she moved with her mother, Bessie, and brother, Dean, to the Glenshee–Silver Hill area of Norfolk County. It was there she met William “Bill” Foster, with whom she shared more than 60 wonderful years of marriage. Simcoe, Ontario, was home for much of those years, where Fern and Bill built a life rooted in family, friendship, and community.

Together, Fern and Bill raised three children — Sandy (Laurie) Stanton, Bob (Jill) Foster, and Peggy (Bob) Thompson—and took immense joy in the adventures, achievements, and laughter of their six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Family was truly at the heart of Fern’s world.

A respected and successful real estate agent in the Simcoe area, Fern was admired for her professionalism, integrity, and genuine care for her clients. She was also a long-time and valued member of the Simcoe Lady Lions, where she formed lifelong friendships and contributed generously to her community.

Fern enjoyed curling, bridge, and lively conversation with friends—her competitive spirit matched only by her warmth and humour. In her later years, she also cherished time spent in Westport, Ontario, where her daughter, Peggy, now lives. There she found a welcoming community, new friendships, and another place that felt like home.

Her 100th birthday celebration at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence was a joyful testament to her remarkable life and the many people who loved her. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Fox Hollow for their exceptional care and kindness during Fern’s final years.

Fern’s grace, wit, and boundless warmth will be deeply missed but forever remembered by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know her.

At Fern’s request cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date and private family interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314) If so desired, donations may be made to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ferrisfuneral.com.