Fatal accident update

Update on two-vehicle collision Sept 30 west of Port Dover

On Monday, September 30, 2019, at approximately 3:19 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 6, just west of Port Dover.

Police say that a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old of Norfolk County was travelling westbound on Highway 6 when they collided with a vehicle travelling eastbound on the same roadway resulting in the driver suffering serious life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved was being operated by a 67-year-old driver of Norfolk County and was carrying a 67-year-old and 75-year-old passenger, both from British Columbia. The driver and one passenger suffered serious life-threatening injuries and were transported along with the driver of the westbound vehicle to a local area hospital. All three were then transported by Air Ornge and ambulance to Hamilton and London hospitals.

The other passenger in the eastbound vehicle, Karl Heinz Hacker, 75, of British Columbia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

West Region Reconstructionist attended and assisted with the investigation. Highway 6 between Port Ryerse Road and Blueline Road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation. Norfolk OPP says that the investigation is continuing.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritans that came to the aid of the injured drivers involved in the collision. They definitely made a difficult situation a little easier for the people involved,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.