“Extreme” flooding expected along lakeshore Monday

Norfolk County is urging anyone who doesn’t have to be along the Lake Erie shoreline on Monday to leave lakefront areas.

The County says strong winds could “cause extreme flooding.”

A press release from Norfolk County late Saturday afternoon says flooding is expected to impact a number of communities, including Port Dover, Turkey Point, Long Point and Port Rowan.

Those who don’t leave risk being stranded at their cottage or home when area roads become impassable.

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority is predicting significant lakeshore flooding by midday Monday, caused by southwest winds in excess of 60 km per hour.

The Conservation Authority notes that lake levels are currently about 35 to 40cm higher than they were during the wind events in October and November of last year.

The County is reminding all travellers to obey road closure signs, and to not walk or drive through floodwaters, as they can be deeper than they appear.

Water levels can rise quickly, so exercise extreme caution when travelling. Driving through flooded streets also creates a wake that can cause issues for adjacent homes and businesses.

Stay prepared by monitoring flood forecasts and warnings posted by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority at www.lprca.on.ca