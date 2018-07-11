Expect traffic delays on Fri 13th

Norfolk County OPP Detachment working with our Community Partners recognize there will be a large influx of visitors to the area on Friday, July 13, 2018.

To ensure the orderly flow of traffic and pedestrians, it is necessary to redirect traffic. St. George St., will become a one way street for south bound traffic only. St. Andrew St., will become a one way street for north bound traffic only. Main St. will be closed to through traffic.

Traffic barriers will be placed on Main Street, St. George Street., and St. Andrews Street from Walker Street, to Nelson Street. Barricades will be erected at a time as designated by the Incident Commander in response to traffic volume.

There will be a highly visible Police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance and assist with traffic related issues. Media outlets will be advised of any significant changes.

The OPP are urging all vehicle owners and operators to be aware of no parking signage and tow away zones. All vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense.