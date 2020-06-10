Expanded access to COVID-19 testing in Haldimand and Norfolk

TESTING for COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk has been expanded to include anyone concerned that they may have been exposed to the virus, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Appointments for testing will be required in order to minimize delays at the testing sites and reduce the chance of attendees infecting each other.

To book a testing appointment, call the Health Unit’s COVID-19 line, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 519-426-6170 ext. 9999. A member of the Health Unit team will return your call within two days and speak to you about scheduling an appointment.

Indicate in your message if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

o Fever (temperature of 37.8°C or greater)

o New or worsening cough

o Shortness of breath

o Sore throat

o Difficulty swallowing

o New olfactory or taste disorder(s) (e.g. loss of taste or smell)

o Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain

o Runny nose, or nasal congestion

Residents concerned about potential exposure to COVID-19 can also take the Province’s online self-assessment, which will recommend next steps.

Published June 3, 2020