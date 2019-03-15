Execulink installing underground fibre lines across Port Dover; opens new retail store

By Jessica Tulpin

EXECULINK Telecom held the grand opening of its new store at 697 Highway #6 in Port Dover last Wednesday. The new store is open six days a week to provide service to Execulink customers and discuss the new fibre services the company is installing throughout Port Dover.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our new Port Dover store. Our mission is to provide you with the awesome experience you deserve. We are very excited to join the business community in Port Dover and to be bringing fibre internet services to town. Our Port Dover store will allow us to stay closely involved in the community and be locally available when you need us,” said Ian Stevens, CEO, at the Open House.

Mayor Kristal Chopp was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony and addressed the large gathering.

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp and Execulink CEO Ian Stevens cut the ribbon to officially open the new Port Dover store on Highway 6 last Wednesday.

“I am excited for Execulink to be a part of our community bringing fibre internet to our residents. Our community members have been asking for faster internet speeds and we are glad that Execulink can deliver the fibre infrastructure to the Port Dover community. Welcome to town, Execulink!” she said.

Cake and treats were served in celebration and representatives were available to answer questions about their services which include, internet, television, home phone and mobility.

Construction began on the west side of town in June of 2018 and a map was on display at the event to show which areas have already been connected to the fibre service. Construction is currently underway on the east side and the goal is to have the underground conduits installed on all streets by the end of summer. Installation of the new service to homes has already begun.

Fibre internet delivers data through an optical fibre, which is flexible, transparent and made of glass or plastic, not much thicker than a human hair. Fibre is the modern upgrade over copper wiring that was used to connect homes and buildings in the past. The fibre lines are being installed underground to be weather-proof and fibre is capable of much higher data transfer speeds.

Execulink has been in business since 1904 with a reputation for forward thinking and being community-minded. The company’s “Twelve Gifts of Christmas” campaign donated to twelve different community organizations including Port Dover Board of Trade. In addition, the company recently sponsored Norfolk County Public Library Port Dover branch’s purchase of a Children’s Touchscreen AfterSchool Edge Computer as well as seven Maker Kits.

“Investing in our towns and communities is a fundamental part of our Vision, Mission and Values, which is why it is equally important for us to play an active role within the community,” said CEO Stevens.