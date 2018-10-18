Election day is Monday; polls open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VOTING Day for the Norfolk municipal election is Monday, October 22. There are seven candidates running for Ward 6 councillor.

Eligible electors are required to vote at their predetermined voting place based on where they live or own property.

Voting hours on Monday, Oct. 22 are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting in Ward 6 is at Port Dover Lions Community Centre, 801 St. George Street.

Identification is needed when you go to vote. Remember to bring one piece of ID showing your name and qualifying Norfolk County address. Your Voter Notification Card cannot be used as a piece of ID.

If you do not have acceptable ID, but your name is on the voters’ list you will be required to sign a Declaration of Identity to receive a ballot.

If you do not have acceptable ID, and are not on the voters’ list, you will be asked to return with your ID in order to receive a ballot.

Workers are entitled to three hours in which to vote on voting day. If your job requires you to work hours that would not give you three hours to vote, you are allowed to be absent from your job for enough time to give you that three hour period. This does not mean that you are entitled to take three hours off of work.

Norfolk County provides accommodations for voters who require assistance with proxy voting, curbside voting, personal assistance and accessible voting equipment.

For questions related to the 2018 municipal election, residents can contact Amelia Jaggard, Norfolk County’s Election Coordinator at 519-426-5870 ext. 1217.

