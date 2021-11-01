Dover Coast residents composting diverts 20 tons from landfill

By Sue Graci

DOVER Coast is an active retirement living community. People come from all parts of the province to retire in our friendly, clean, active town.

Some people come to relax and take life easy while others throw themselves into their new surroundings with vigor.

“We were all looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of larger communities. The love for the lake to be close at hand and the opportunity to have a more relaxing lifestyle in a small-town community,” said Elaine Anderson.

She is part of a group of like-minded residents that have banded together and formed the volunteer Greening our Community (GOC) committee. They have implemented a successful composting program within Dover Coast.

The Maple Leaf caught up with Elaine recently to learn about what they’ve been up to in recent months. Started by resident Wendy Cooper, the GOC committee has eight members, and they meet once a month to brainstorm and “discuss ideas on what initiatives we could do to save the landfill and green our community,” Elaine said.

They have a passion to make a difference in the town and felt a good start would be “saving our compost to take the burden off of the landfill, essentially to extend the life of the current landfill. So, we initially started out with the “green bin” project but have several other initiatives that our group has been working on.”

The group would like to see a green cart program started and “prior to engaging the farmer, our team created and sent a proposal to Norfolk council regarding creating a green bin program. A few of us from the committee met with the county council and shared our proposal,” Elaine shared.

“Amy Martin set up the meeting and invited others to join including Merissa Bolka, Jason Godby and Larry Conrad. The council was very interested in our initiatives that we had proposed but they shared some limitations,” she added.







“We learned that Norfolk County did not have room in the budget to start up the green bin program, that there were very few companies that would receive the green bins and manage the contents, and they are very expensive so Norfolk County could not compete with the other cities RFPs,” Elaine said.

Their committee learned Norfolk’s low population density works against a green bin program but believed the county was still committed to working on a green bin program.

And then the pandemic hit and, like so many other initiatives, everything ground to a half.

With many on the committee familiar with green bin programs from other communities, they decided another solution had to be found.

Elaine said, “we would like to start this project with Dover Coast being a test pilot site and when the council sees the benefits of what we can accomplish with a small community of 200 homes, we would love to see it expand to the whole of Port Dover.”