Doug Long runs for Council seat

DOUG Long of Chapman Street West, Port Dover has announced that he is running for election as Norfolk Councillor in Ward 6 to represent Port Dover.

“It is with great pleasure that I look forward to represent Ward 6 as your next Councillor. Every day I have been approached by my many supporters and it is an honour to announce my candidacy. I will be running again in this year’s Municipal Election and appreciate your support,” said Mr. Long.

In the municipal election four years ago, Mr. Long ran against long-time councillor John Wells.

“With my experience and the second place showing against our retiring Councillor, I will once again be your best choice,” Mr. Long noted adding he was “looking forward to presenting my platform and representing and serving all the citizens of this great County!”

Anyone wishing to run for office of mayor, councillor or school board trustee must file nomination papers with the Norfolk County Clerk’s Department by July 27th. The municipal election is on Monday, October 22.

