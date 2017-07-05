More Doctors coming to Port Dover; to build new medical centre

NORFOLK County Mayor Charlie Luke reported to The Maple Leaf several items of good news concerning doctors and the medical centre … both the current St. George Street medical facility and a new centre to be built this year.

Norfolk County staff now operate and administer the county-owned medical centre on St. George Street.

Three family physicians currently practicing in the St. George Street building relocated their offices from the lower level to the main floor on Thursday last. They are Dr. Alison Malo, Dr. Gunit Kang and Dr. Sukh Bajwa. The building directory also lists paediatrician Dr. David Ugobi.

Mayor Luke also reported that through the combined efforts of Norfolk County and Norfolk General Hospital two additional medical doctors will be opening practices there in August, bringing the number of family physicians in the building to five.

Developer John Lennox of Dover Coast Homes subdivision in the eastern part of Port Dover applied to the county for rezoning of the site of his proposed new 17,200 sq. ft. medical centre … which was granted at the June 27 council meeting … clearing the way to apply for a building permit.

Mr. Lennox informed The Maple Leaf on Friday he has submitted an application for a building permit. He had no further details to announce at this time.

Mayor Luke understands construction will begin this year with accommodation for six doctors plus medical professionals and support services.

Mr. Lennox says he understands all five of the Port Dover physicians in the St. George St. centre will relocate to the Dover Coast centre when it opens.

Referring the increased number of doctors and medical centre building plans, “we are now on the move,” declared Mayor Luke, adding “after a lot of set-backs” in getting doctors to Port Dover and a new health facility built.

He noted “there are good things coming.” He commented the three doctors currently in the St. George Street medical centre “are happy with the building.”

