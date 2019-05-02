Developer says Dover Wharf condo construction to begin by summer





DESPITE the lack of any visible progress in many months at the Dover Wharf waterfront condominium project on Harbour Street, there are arrangements being made by the principals involved.

“It (the building) will definitely be started late this spring or by summer,” was the word from Tony Diec in a Friday phone interview.

His mother, Nicole Diec, also confirmed in a telephone interview a similar time line a few days earlier.

While Mr. Diec was not able to name a date for construction to begin, he did say “pretty soon” adding “by late spring or early summer.”

Above: Harbour Street location of proposed Dover Wharf condo project. Photo by Earl Hartlen

Mr. Diec did not wish to discuss financial arrangements but did say “it will go along a lot quicker.”

“I cannot say much more than that,” Mr. Diec stated. He promised to contact The Maple Leaf as soon as construction details were finalized, possibly in a matter of weeks.

Dover Wharf is the proposed 48-unit waterfront residential condominium building on the site of the former Misner fish plant. It contains three stories of residential units with covered parking at ground level.

According to the original plans, individual units ranged from 871 to 1313 square feet. Eleven units are listed for sale on a brochure obtained at the office showroom trailer at the site. Of those, the costliest was $622,000 down to $367,000.

Real estate Broker Leslie Lee of Chase Realty Brokerage is in charge of sales and can be reached at 519 426-6007.