Death Notices March 2017

WILLS, Catherine – Catherine Wills, a long-time resident of Port Dover, passed away peacefully at the Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, March 10, 2017. Loving mother of Shelly Ivey (Tony Bolonzon) and Sherry Roberts (James). Cherished Grandmother of Catie, Ethan, Isabella, Jazmine and Jenna. Catherine will be sadly missed by her close family friend Holly Balcomb, and her beloved friends Sandy Robinson and Lynn Smith. Catherine was a dedicated member of Knox Presbyterian Church where she had a proud involvement in both the choir and The Heather Club. She was also a member of the Simcoe Little Theatre where she enjoyed directing and acting. Catherine had a love for singing, in which she had won awards for. This is a voice that will be missed by all that knew her. As per Catherine’s wishes Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover. A memorial service in Catherine’s honour will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Port Dover on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family.

MUHA, William “Bill” of Port Dover passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 2, 2017 in his 67th year. Loving husband of Helene, dear father of Emily, Will and Joey. Fondly remembered by his sister Sharon (Don) Bryce of South Hampton. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Josephine. Bill was a kind man with an infectious smile and healthy sense of humour, well known and loved in the community and always up for a good time. Bill grew up and lived his life on the lake, a proud commercial diver and later shipbuilder who helped in the construction of the famous Maid of the Mist 6. He retired happily as a professional driver at Capitol Equipment; finally able to focus on all those unfinished projects he started over the years. He was also active in the community, volunteering for the Port Dover Fire Department, Perch Derby, minor league coaching and many other causes. A man that will be remembered and missed by all. Friends are invited to meet with family to share their memories of Bill on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in memory of Bill on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Port Dover Legion, 208 Market Street, Port Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Port Dover Fire Department or the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca