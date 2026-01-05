David Hoover

HOOVER, David Harold,

of Port Dover

May 31, 1947–December 29, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father David Hoover at Norfolk General Hospital in his 79th year. Survived by his loving wife Mary (nee Panko), daughter Traci Kelly (Neil), grandchildren Ethan and Ava. He will be sadly missed by brother-in-law Peter Panko (Mary), sister-in-law Anne Gregorinski (late Peter), and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Predeceased by his parents Alton Hoover and Marjorie Peace and brother Andrew. Dave served the O.P.P. for 30 years in Bradford and Brantford detachments. After his retirement, Dave joined his brother Andy and wife Mary at Hoover’s Marina and Wharfside Restaurant. This establishment was well-known in the Nanticoke area. It was established in 1905 by his grandfather as a fishery until 1965 when his father Alton and mother Marjorie opened the Wharfside Restaurant. His father passed away that year and his mother Marjorie continued Hoover’s Marina and Wharfside Restaurant. It was a family run business until 2017 when it was sold.

Friends were invited to visitation for Dave at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by a service to honour Dave’s life in the funeral home Chapel at noon. O.P.P. Chaplain Victor Gayed officiated. The service was livestreamed at https://fweb.tv/235059.

For those wishing, donations to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.