Daniel Long

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Dan (“Danny”) Long on February 4, 2026, from Norfolk General Hospital at the age of 72. Daniel was the son of †Alfred Long (2013) and †Irene Long (2005). He was the loving father of †Alex (2024) and Jesse Long. Brother of Joe and Bonnie Long, Cheryl (aka Cheri) and Merv Smuck. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews, his cousins and friends. Dan loved spending time in the bush cutting up wood for his wood stoves to heat his home. He grew up in Port Dover and had lots of adventures and spent countless hours at the beach. The family would like to thank Dr. Miller and the caring staff at Norfolk General Hospital for his care and a special thanks to Larry and Anne, Frank and Dale for their friendship. R.I.P Dan, your work is done. At Dan’s request, cremation has taken place and an interment will be held in the spring. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.