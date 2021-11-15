Crossing guard warns speeding motorists are putting children at risk every day

By Jan Dean

GARY White is the crossing guard at the corner of St. George and Greenock Streets.

It’s a quiet corner except for mornings and afternoon when children are heading to school and heading home.

“The kids are great,” says Gary. “They’re fun to deal with.”

But the drivers?

“Ninety per cent of drivers do a rolling stop, even when I’m here and have my stop sign raised,” says Gary.

The corner is next to Lakewood Elementary School and it’s a clearly marked school zone with posted speed limits of 40 km per hour.

Every school day Gary crosses about 30 children while 11 school buses deliver and pick up children at Lakewood Elementary School.

Gary believes that the Greenock and St. George Streets corner is one of the most dangerous in town during those times.

Lew McColl has lived at that corner for 47 years and agrees with Gary.

“I’ve been advocating for decades that we need a four-way flashing red light at this corner,” says Lew. “When Gary is here, drivers tend to behave but as soon as he’s not here, they do what they want.”