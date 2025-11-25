Craig Saunders

SAUNDERS, Craig Albert – On September 24, 2025, Craig Albert Saunders earned his wings to heaven. He is predeceased by his birth parents Elizabeth Oxford and Joseph Matska and his daughter Megan Lorrine Saunders (September 28, 1991). Craig leaves behind his adopted parents Carolyn and Dave Saunders of Sprucedale. He is survived by his two sons Adam of Huntsville, and Marshel of St. Catharines and his grandson Jackson of Huntsville. Craig will be remembered by his brother Dennis Saunders of St. Thomas and his sister Christine Forde of Sprucedale. Craig was a long-time employee at the Princess of Wales, Niagara-on-the-Lake. You would often find Craig spending time with his two beloved fur babies, Romes and Liazel, who will miss him dearly. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, (519) 583-1530. As per Craig’s request, cremation has taken place. For those wishing, donations can be made to the Port Dover & Area Lifeline Foodbank or MS Canada. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.