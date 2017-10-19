County will retain ownership of marina; to pave roads in three phases starting this fall

AT last, Port Dover Harbour Marina will be paved.

The county-owned marina has endured problems with dust kicked up from gravel roads and parking lots for at least 25 years.

Last Tuesday, council approved the first of three phases to install asphalt.

Dufferin Construction Company will be paid $82,557 to pave the marina’s northern service road and the entrances to two parking areas this fall.

Internal roads are scheduled to be paved next year.

In 2019, the county plans to pave an area at a new location for boat launches.

All three phases should cost less than a 2015 estimate of $330,000, Bill Cridland, general manager of community services, told council on October 10.

Although marina officials wanted to install asphalt as long ago as the 1980s, the work was constantly put off, Port Dover Coun. John Wells said.

Dust has been a real problem for boat owners and nearby residents, Coun. Wells said.

More recently, the county put off paving while it considered whether to sell the marina to a private owner.

Last November council decided to keep the marina as a profitable asset with a surplus of about $500,000 a year, $200,000 of which helps lower property taxes.

The marina’s “pretty healthy surplus” will pay for the paving, Coun. Wells said.

For many years, paving was put on the back burner, Coun. Wells said.

“I’m glad to see it’s finally made it to the front burner.”

<a href='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>