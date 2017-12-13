Council considers selling 2.6 acres at $144,000 for housing development

LAND beside the Lynn Valley Trail near Silver Lake could become the site of a housing development.

Developer Gary Shortt has approached county council with a proposal to build on 7.5 acres on the west side of the trail, south of Prospect Street.

The site currently resembles a long lawn occupied by a camping trailer.

Mr. Shortt owns three properties totalling nearly five acres.

He wants to buy 2.6 acres of vacant county land set aside for streets that never opened.

Councillors last Tuesday voted to sell the unopened streets to Mr. Shortt for $144,000, the county’s price for urban land.

Mr. Shortt’s real estate agents have suggested paying $26,500, the county’s price for rural land.

There must be a middle price, considering that the site does not have municipal water or sewer services, planning consultant Dave Roe told councillors.

Mr. Shortt has offered to extend water and sewer lines to the property at his own expense.

A medium density project would accommodate six to 12 housing units per acre.

In an interview, Mr. Roe said he was encouraged that councillors are willing to sell land to Mr. Shortt.

Mr. Roe said the developer would continue to work with planning staff on the proposal.

It’s a pretty large piece of property, Port Dover Coun. John Wells said in an interview.

Property anywhere in Port Dover isn’t cheap, he said.

