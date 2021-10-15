Condos on Clonmel Castle grounds

By David Judd

A proposed settlement envisions a long future for the historic Clonmel property in Port Dover.

It calls for preservation of the handsome Clonmel Castle, formerly the Barrett mansion, set on three acres at the corner of Prospect Street and Tisdale Road.

The mansion will be permitted to have five suites inside, which Clonmel owner Lynnee Steffler is offering for sale.

Up to 12 condo units are permitted to be built in a new building designed to complement the castle.

The deal was reached by Ms. Steffler, neighbour Sheila Whiteley and Norfolk County.

The Ontario Land Tribunal, formerly the Ontario Municipal Board, will be asked to approve the agreement Oct. 15.

“The dream is coming true and I can share Clonmel with everyone,” Ms. Steffler said in an interview.

“I thank everyone for being so understanding,” she said.

“There will be a much better look and feel for the neighbourhood.”







Highlights of the settlement: