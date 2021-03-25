Community Vaccine Update for March 25, 2021

Vaccine doses administered so far: 17,130

Number of people completely vaccinated: 1,622

Important status update on second dose appointments:

As of March 15, the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine was extended by the province up to 120 days. As a result, all appointments for second doses in Haldimand and Norfolk counties are cancelled at this time.

Please do not call the Health Unit to reschedule. The Health Unit will contact individuals for their second dose appointments once they are eligible.

Making an appointment

Individuals 75 and above whose family doctors are located within Haldimand or Norfolk County are currently being contacted to book vaccine appointments.

Individuals 75 and above who do not have a family physician and wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to contact the vaccine line (519-427-5903 or vaccine@hnhss.ca) and leave their name, age, and phone number to be booked for an appointment when one becomes available.

Individuals aged 70-74 (born in the years 1946-1951) can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end of day appointments (due to cancellations, no-shows, etc). Lists of individuals aged 75-79 will be exhausted first. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of day at the various clinic locations. The waitlist signup form is available at hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist.

The Health Unit is managing all appointment bookings. Please do not contact your physician’s office to request an appointment. Family physicians are still providing lists of eligible patients but are NOT responsible for booking patients.

Physicians’ offices are being enrolled into a COVID-19 vaccine delivery trial and increasing the throughput of eligible candidates for vaccine.

All clinics are by appointment ONLY; walk-ins are not permitted. Please DO NOT attend the clinic if you do not have an appointment – loitering will not be permitted at the clinic, nor will any waitlist doses be offered to those on the premises. All vaccine is accounted for on a daily basis and all appointments are managed solely by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit.

What’s next

Phase 2 of the Province’s rollout framework officially begins on April 1st, 2021. More information on appointments for age ranges and populations eligible in Phase 2 will be announced shortly.

Individuals with eligible high-risk health conditions will be reported to the Health Unit by their physicians. Some family physicians may be vaccinating patients in their offices to capture some of these high-risk individuals as well.

Full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties is available on the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website.