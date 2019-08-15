Community raises $4289 for six tenants of downtown fire

By Elizabeth Schuyler

THE Port Dover community showed its generosity towards the six tenants who lost all their possessions in the July 16 fire at 217 Main Street.

A fundraiser at the Norfolk Tavern on Friday, August 2 raised $3189.85 from the penny table, silent auction, television raffle, door prizes and buffet.

Norfolk Tavern bartender Bobbie Howe organized the fundraiser with the help of seven volunteers.

“It was definitely a community effort, proving yet again that Port Dover is an amazing place to live,” declared Bobbie.

Citizens and local merchants responded generously for this appeal with donations. The event was scheduled from 2 to 9 p.m., but the 11 local bands that donated their time played until 11 p.m.

A bank account for donations set up at Scotiabank raised an additional $1100 in donated funds.

Proceeds of both will be divided equally between the six tenants.

Prior to the fundraiser, donations of clothing, furniture, non-perishable food items and gift cards were dropped off at the Norfolk Tavern.

Each of the residents has since found housing.

Damage to the building was estimated by fire officials at $500,000. It also caused the street level businesses of Coldwell Banker Coastline Realty and Darbishire Cabinets to seek alternate locations for their businesses.