Collecting for Women’s Shelter Gift Bags at The Wellness Post

Drenise Cowlard of Port Dover is the co-ordinator for this year’s collection of items to include in Women’s Shelter gift bags and Holly Coles of The Wellness Post on Main Street, Port Dover is providing the drop-off point for the donations.

Forever Fit Exercise Group is also collecting at Silver Lake Market.

The tradition of making up these gift bags was started 20 years ago by Pat Grant. Last year 75 bags were assembled by a group of local volunteers.

Drenise explained that everyday items that are often taken for granted by many people are needed by the women to get ready for each day.

Donation items needed are skin, hair & bath products, bath scrubbers, nail products, sanitary products, hair brushes/combs, make-up bags, colouring books and jigsaw puzzles, as well as jewellery/bling.

They are also collecting for children including colouring books, story books, crayons and markers, puzzles, games and small toys.

Packaging of the Christmas Bags will be at Silver Lake Market on December 8th starting at 10:15 a.m. Anyone interested in helping to package the bags, call Drenise at 519-512-0455.

