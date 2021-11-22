Christmas Fest in Port Dover

Santa and Mrs Claus arriving by horse-drawn carriage.
Port Dover Christmas Fest saw good weather and a great turnout.
 
Santa and Mrs Claus were spotted early Saturday afternoon on the streets of Port Dover in a horse-drawn carriage. Later, families lined up through Powell Park to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs Claus in the bandstand.
 
Downtown stores saw many holiday shoppers.
 
At 6 p.m., a crowd gathered in Powell Park again as Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice lit up the HOspice HOliday tree of HOpe.
 
High winds coming from the lake cancelled fireworks at the pier.
 
See this week’s Maple Leaf for more details about Christmas Fest.
