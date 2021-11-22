Christmas Fest in Port Dover

Port Dover Christmas Fest saw good weather and a great turnout.
Santa and Mrs Claus were spotted early Saturday afternoon on the streets of Port Dover in a horse-drawn carriage. Later, families lined up through Powell Park to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs Claus in the bandstand.
Downtown stores saw many holiday shoppers.
At 6 p.m., a crowd gathered in Powell Park again as Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice lit up the HOspice HOliday tree of HOpe.
High winds coming from the lake cancelled fireworks at the pier.
