Christmasfest in Port Dover is Saturday, November 18th

THE countdown to Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival at Port Dover pier is now just over a week away. That happy event has traditionally marked the beginning of the holiday season in Port Dover leading to Christmas.

Children and adults assemble on the pier for the North Pole visitors arrival by fish tug and escorted by Canada Coast Guard at 1:00 p.m.

Shortly after, Santa and his entourage get onto floats for the parade through the downtown. Santa’s horse-drawn carriage will take him to Lighthouse Festival Theatre to meet and greet the children there in the upstairs lounge.

However, before any of that takes place there is an opportunity for the people of Port Dover to get involved. Now is the time to plan to decorate homes and businesses to give their hometown a Christmas look.

And it’s time too for businesses and organizations to enter a float in the annual Santa Claus Parade that attracts thousands of spectators.

The parade is organized by Port Dover Board of Trade which has more information at www.portdover.ca or by phoning 519-583-1314. There is no fee and parade participants can just show up on lower St. George Street by 12 noon for judging. Parade Marshall is Ev Deming.

Christmasfest is always a big event in this lakeside community.

Port Dover merchants will be open throughout the day and many stay open late into the evening on November 18 for Moonlight Madness shopping.

Before and after the parade stores will be prepared with seasonal inventory for customers who have gift-lists to buy for this Christmas. These stores and shops are particularly well-stocked with merchandise for everyone.

Throughout Christmasfest there will be free draws for shoppers to win great Christmas Gift Baskets. Free ballots are available in participating stores. Also, tickets will be available for the 50/50 draw and the winner could get up to $1,000.

There will also be a Christmasfest event at Port Dover Harbour Museum from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Christmas Crafts and a Scavenger Hunt. The museum is located on Harbour Street.

From 5 to 9 p.m. there will be Christmasfest horse-drawn wagon rides in the downtown area.

At 6 p.m. crowds gather at Walker Street for the traditional Bonfire on the Beach with caroling and hot chocolate, followed by Fireworks over the Lake.

Many local stores and shops participate in Moonlight Madness by staying open late into the evening with special prices creating a Christmasfest shopping frenzy.

