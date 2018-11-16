Christmasfest planned with fun for everyone

Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive 1 p.m. Saturday at pier

CHRISTMAS FEST 2018 is now just four days away and organizers Port Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend and Lighthouse Theatre Artistic Director Derek Ritschel report everything is ready for Saturday’s full day of early Christmas excitement in Port Dover.

The many volunteers so necessary for the busy day’s program are ready for Saturday, November 17.

Parade at 1 pm

The biggest attraction of the daylong celebration is centred on Santa Claus making his official visit to Port Dover, arriving on a tug in Port Dover harbour at 1:00 p.m. with a Canada Coast Guard escort. Accompanying Santa will be Mrs. Claus and their band of happy elves.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will board a waiting horse-drawn coach for the parade through the downtown, proceeding north on Main Street to McNab St. then south on St. George Street to Market Street, stopping at Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

Parade Marshal will again be Ev Deming. Entrants for the Santa Claus parade assemble at 12 noon along Harbour St. in readiness for category judging. Everyone is invited to enter a float in the parade. Information is available at 519-583-1314 or just arrive at noon on Saturday. Parade Marshals will direct floats and walking participants how they want them to line up in readiness to march off.

Santa greets children

Santa will meet and greet children in the upstairs lounge where Santa’s helpers Sara Monroe, Jody Overend and Tori Overend will do face painting and assist with activities for the children.

Trish’s Bakery & Café will supply cookies, Mike’s No Frills will supply boxes of fruit drinks and Leisl Attenberger will serve hot cider to the parents in the lounge. Photographer Colleen Hopman will take pictures of children talking to Santa.

Shopping specials

Port Dover merchants will be open throughout the day … and late into the night for the Moonlight Madness shopping with stores full of seasonal merchandise and bargain pricing on “specials!”

Throughout ChristmasFest there will be free draw coupons for shoppers to fill out to win great prizes of Christmas Gift Baskets donated by local merchants and organized by Charly Buck. Free ballots are available at participating stores.

Also, tickets will be available for the popular 50/50 draw with the winner receiving up to $1,500.00 and proceeds used to help fund the ChristmasFest activities and Christmas lighting in Port Dover.

Events at the Museum

Curator Angela Wallace invites children and parents to the annual ChristmasFest event at Port Dover Harbour Museum Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 featuring Christmas crafts and a Scavenger Hunt. The museum is located on Harbour Street at St. Andrew Street.

Horse drawn wagon rides

From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be free Christmasfest horse-drawn wagon rides in the downtown area. This attraction is provided by Scott Sowden and Robert Lee.

Bonfire & fireworks at 6

The long-established Beach Bonfire at the end of Walker Street starts at 6 p.m. and is under control of Port Dover firefighters.

Christmas carolling led by John Wells and George Araujo is always enjoyable by the warm fire. Free hot chocolate will be provided by Beach House restaurant located close to the bonfire site.

During the bonfire announcements will be made reporting the winners of the Santa Claus Parade, as well as the Best Decorated Home and Business Contest. The program on the beach will conclude with spectacular fireworks arranged by Rick Cosby.

Moonlight shopping

Shopping will continue with Moonlight Madness in most stores all over Port Dover throughout the downtown and onto Walker Street and the beach area. Residents can browse through all the unique shops to discover and purchase Christmas gifts for family and friends.

Downtown will look its best with lovely Christmas decoration. Alan Strang and Dave Hockley have been busy installing coloured lighting around the poles and in the Elmer Lewis Parkette.

A group under the guidance of Melissa Mummery and Cari Fallis have looked after lighting décor on the refurbished bandstand and light fixtures on poles in Powell Park. Funding for this came from bequests to the Bridget Brown estate. For years Mrs. Brown was in charge of decorations in Powell Park.

Mike Kilpatrick and the Kilpatrick family has again this year installed the Christmas wreath on the lighthouse on the pier.

Morning events

Port Dover stores will be open during the day at usual times beginning in the morning. As well, three Port Dover organizations have interesting fundraisers planned.

Knox Presbyterian Church on Chapman St. is holding a Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale from 9 until noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church on St. George Street is holding a Christmas Bazaar from 11 to 3 p.m.

Port Dover Lioness Club’s Arts & Crafts Affair runs for 10 to 4 p.m. in Port Dover Lions Community Centre on St. George Street.