Fern Foster

NOVEMBER has arrived, and in 50 days from now, Santa Claus will do the same. But before jolly old Saint Nicholas hops in his sleigh to take presents around the world, he’ll first take a boat ride to Port Dover to help the community celebrate the season at ChristmasFest on Saturday, Nov. 15.



ChristmasFest is one of Port Dover’s most beloved annual events, providing a full day of festive activities, from the Cookie Walk in the morning to the tree light-up in the evening. The most popular part of the Christmas fete is the Santa Claus Parade, which tours Mr. and Mrs. Claus around downtown.



Many local families capitalize on the chance to meet and take pictures with the Clauses at Lighthouse Theatre after the parade. Children can submit their Christmas wish lists to Kris Kringle’s mailbox at the theatre.



Throughout ChristmasFest, Port Dover businesses will have ballots anyone can fill out and enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of goodies from local stores. There will also be Moonlight Madness Shopping sales at stores around town.



ChristmasFest is organized by the Port Dover Board of Trade, which encourages anyone interested to get involved in the event. Volunteers are needed to help with tasks before and during the festival; even a small contribution can have a valuable impact.



Perhaps the most exciting way people can help with ChristmasFest is by putting a float in the parade. Organizers say floats should line up on Harbour St. toward St. Andrew St. shortly after 12 p.m. for judging. Small cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Parade participants can register by contacting the Board of Trade at 519-583-1314 or info@portdover.com, but anyone with a float is welcome to join.

ChristmasFest schedule

ChristmasFest kicks off with the Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace United Church. Everyone is welcome to browse a selection of Christmas cookies.



From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port Dover Harbour Museum will have Christmas crafts and a scavenger hunt for children. Admission to the museum is by donation.



Mr. and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive at the pier by fish tug at 1 p.m., with the parade starting shortly after. The parade will begin on Harbour St., travel north through downtown on Main St., then turn left onto McNab St. W., left again onto St. George St., and left one last time onto Market St. W. The Clauses will disembark there to visit with children at Lighthouse Theatre from 2 to 4 p.m.



Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available near the beach from 5 to 8 p.m.



At 6 p.m., there will be a bonfire on the beach at the end of Walker St. with Christmas carolling and hot chocolate. Port Dover Volunteer Firefighters’ Association will manage the bonfire.



Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice will have its tree light-up at 7 p.m., illuminating the organization’s grand Christmas tree in Powell Park for the season.



On the day after ChristmasFest, Sunday, November 16, Santa will be at Port Dover Legion for breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.



Originally published November 5, 2025



Photo by Earl Hartlen, 2024.