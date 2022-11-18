Christmasfest excitement Saturday

TOMORROW Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their traditional pre-Christmas visit to Port Dover.

Saturday, Nov. 19, is filled with fun events from the arrival of Santa at 1:00 p.m. until the last shopper leaves for home Saturday night.

Manager Jan Overend of Port Dover Board of Trade reports a full day of events for 2022 Christmasfest.

Port Dover merchants are also ready with lots of merchandise and discounted prices in stores during Moonlight Madness which really begins Saturday morning.

Manager Overend stated, “the merchants have been amazingly generous in donating gifts for at least 26 free basket draws.” The value of the baskets ranges from $100 to $500 and many include gift certificates to local restaurants as well as merchandise. It is free to enter the draws for gift baskets. Draws will be made on Nov. 25th.







This week, “Head Elf” Jody Overend is delivering ballot boxes to stores for the free draws. There are ballots available in stores during Moonlight Madness all day Saturday.

Santa is here for the kids

Santa and Mrs Claus arrive from the North Pole at 1:00 aboard the Eau Clipper captained by George Gibbons with an escort into town from the Canada Coast Guard.

After arriving, Santa Claus has a horse and carriage waiting for the parade up Main Street, west on McNab to St. George Street, then south to Lighthouse Festival Theatre for a reception with local children until 4 p.m. At the theatre, children can talk with Santa, have a photo taken and drop off their letters to Santa. Everybody is welcome at the theatre to greet Santa. Art With Heart will offer face painting.

Be part of Santa Parade

The Board of Trade is anxious to rebuild the success of the Santa Claus parade after the Covid interruptions. Individuals, businesses and organizations can enter a float or anyone can wear a costume and walk the route. Paris Port Dover Pipe Band and the Carillon Belles Chorus will provide music in the parade.

There is no entry form and it costs nothing to be a part of this fun Port Dover tradition. Parade entrants should be on Harbour Street by 12 noon for judging. The parade marches off about 1:15 p.m. The Christmasfest parade marshall is Ev Deming.

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Christmasfest offers free horse-drawn wagon rides. The horse team and wagon will transport people on a short tour between 5 and 8 p.m. Hop on board for a free wagon ride.

HOspice HOliday Tree of HOpe

At 6:00 p.m. the HOspice HOLiday Tree of HOpe organized by the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice with the generous support of the Dave King family will officially light up for the Christmas season at Powell Park.

Melissa and Keith Mummery and friends have decorated the bandstand and light poles in Powell Park.

Bonfire and fireworks

Weather permitting, at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday the popular Bonfire at the Beach, at Walker Street, will get underway with caroling lead by George Araujo and hot chocolate compliments of the Beach House Restaurant and the Knechtel family. That is followed at 7 p.m. with spectacular fireworks over the lake.

Museum activities

Port Dove Harbour Museum is offering Christmas crafts and a scavenger hunt for children between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.