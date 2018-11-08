ChristmasFest coming to Port Dover November 17th

ChristmasFest and Moonlight Madness coming with parade and day of fun events

Saturday, Nov. 17th

PORT Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend reports that details of this year’s annual ChristmasFest program is finalized in readiness for Saturday, November 17.

She reminds people that the day-long program is now only 11 days away. There will be special events in the morning with planned program highlights until fireworks over the lake at 6:30 in the evening.

The biggest attraction of the day is centred on the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Manager Overend confirmed that Santa and his entourage would arrive again this year on a tug at the pier at 1:00 p.m. The North Pole couple’s arrival is accompanied by a vessel and crew from the Canada Coast Guard and always greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated in a horse-drawn coach to join the parade leaving harbourfront for their trip through downtown Port Dover to arrive at Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

The couple from the North Pole will greet children, and their parents, upstairs in the spacious lounge. There ‘Santa’s Mailbox’ will accept letters to Santa, and children can have their pictures taken with him.

Other program highlights will include horse-drawn wagon rides around town, which is generally a treat only available in Port Dover at ChristmasFest.

The long established ChristmasFest bonfire on the beach at the end of Walker Street begins at 6 p.m. Manager Overend commented, “bring your family and friends to enjoy carolling and hot chocolate” around the fire on the beach.

There will be a fireworks display over the lake beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Parade float winners and the Best Decorated Home and Business Contest winners will be announced.

There is another aspect every year to ChristmasFest that local people and visitors look forward to … Moonlight Madness shopping.

This popular event gets underway at participating stores at 7 p.m. with no set closing time as long as there are shoppers. The motto is “Shop ‘til you drop!’ all over town. Free Gift Baskets Draw ballots available with every purchase.

In the morning of Saturday, November 17 there are three separate events planned.

Knox Presbyterian Church on Chapman St. is holding a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 until noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar on St. George St. will be open from 11 to 3 p.m.

Port Dover Lioness Club Arts & Craft Affair in the Port Dover Lions Community Centre is open from 10 to 4 p.m.

A Christmas Crafts and Scavenger Hunt at the Port Dover Harbour Museum runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

A few volunteers are needed to help with parade barricades. For more information, call Jan Overend at 519-583-1314.