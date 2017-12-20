Christmas services in local churches

AREA churches have special Christmas services. In most churches the Sunday morning service will be held at usual times with additional services later on Christmas Eve. Everyone is welcome to attend the church of their choice.

Grace United Church, Chapman St., Port Dover will present three Christmas services conducted by Rev. Jeff Smith: Sunday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.; Christmas Eve service at 7:00 with lessons, carols and candles; 11 p.m. is candlelight sung Communion service.

The Harbor’s unique Christian ministry is held in the lower level of Erie Beach Hotel. Walker St. They invite people to come as you are for services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Knox Presbyterian Church will have its regular morning service on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 a.m. with a Christmas Eve service at 7:00 p.m. with scripture readings, hymns and traditional carols by candlelight. Rev. Pamela Hogewoning will conduct both services.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church at 17 Lynn Park Ave. will hold its regular Saturday Mass at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 and Sunday morning service on Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. with Pastor Father Stephen Savel.

St. John’s Anglican Church, Hwy. 24, Christmas services will be conducted by Rev. Mary Farmer. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. will be a Service of Contemplation to escape the busyness of the Christmas season. Sunday’s Christmas Eve service will be Holy Eucharist at 9 p.m.

Canon Tony Bouwmeester, Rector of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Market St., Port Dover will conduct a Sunday evening service with carols at 6:30 p.m. then the Christmas Holy Communion at 7 p.m. There will not be the regular Sunday morning service.

Tyrrell Baptist Church on Cockshutt Rd., service on Sunday, Dec. 24 will be conducted by Pastors Bret and Lynne Maukonen at 10 a.m.

Woodhouse United Church, Hwy. 24, will have Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 24 conducted by Rev. Jeff Smith at 9:30 a.m.

