Christmas Fest plans for November 20th

PLANS for this year’s Christmas Fest celebration in Port Dover on Saturday, November 20th are underway.

Organized each year by Port Dover Board of Trade, the pandemic precautions will require a smaller event again this year to avoid crowds from gathering.

Christmas Fest is the start of the holiday shopping season in Port Dover and local retailers are needing the support of local residents more than ever this year.







Port Dover Board of Trade manager Jan Overend reports that Santa Claus has accepted an invitation to visit Port Dover on November 20th. Santa says the reindeer love the landing strip out on the lake with he and Mrs Claus greeted by Canada Coast Guard and getting a ride on board a local fish tug.

While a full parade with bands is not likely possible again this year, Santa will ride through town in a horse and carriage. Depending on regulations in place at the time, Santa may be able to greet children socially distanced.

Stores and homes will be encouraged to decorate for Christmas.

Fireworks will happen over the lake at dusk. Plans for the bonfire and carols on the beach are being planned if it is permitted.

Local stores will have their shelves filled with holiday merchandise and welcoming residents to browse and shop throughout the day and into the evening.