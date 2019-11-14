Christmas Fest is this Saturday

All plans are ready for the annual Christmas Fest and Moonlight Madness day in Port Dover this Saturday.

Santa’s arrival at the pier by fish tug and escorted by Canada Coast Guard at 1:00 p.m. is a highlight of the day and begins the parade through town.

Christmas Fest is held the third weekend of November every year and Monday’s snow storm had storekeepers saying “it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas!”

Port Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend says that local businesses have been generous in donating to the Christmas Fest gift baskets in free draws for shoppers with ballots at stores all over town.

The day-long program starts with special events in the morning, a parade in the afternoon, a bonfire on the beach at 6 p.m., fireworks over the lake at 6:30 p.m. and Moonlight Madness shopping into the evening.

The big attraction of the day is the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus. Manager Overend confirmed that Santa and his entourage will arrive again this year on a tug at the pier at 1:00 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus ride in a horse-drawn coach for their trip through downtown Port Dover.

Above: Santa Claus made a short and surprise visit to town on the weekend to check on preparations for this Saturday’s Christmas Fest. While here, he picked up a new red suit that he will wear on Saturday and all over the world Christmas Eve. Beer Stock organizers Penny Nunn and Jim Loshaw donated the suit, bought with proceeds from this fall’s event in Powell Park. Shown with Santa Claus are Ron Breen, Sue Tew, Penny Nunn, Santa, Sylvia Koszegi, Brian Jaques, Curtis Mair, Jim Loshaw outside The Crepe House.

Floats in the Saturday parade can still be entered by arriving by noon to the parade start area at the foot of Main Street.

Following the parade, Santa will greet children at Lighthouse Theatre.

Christmas Fest day starts with a Pancake Breakfast at Grace United Church from 9 to 11 a.m.

Knox Church on Chapman St. holds a Christmas Bazaar from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The annual Arts & Craft Affair at Port Dover Community Centre runs from 10 to 4 p.m.

In the afternoon, St. Paul’s Anglican holds a Christmas Bazaar from noon to 3 p.m.

Port Dover Harbour Museum holds a Christmas Crafts and Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m.

Other program highlights include horse-drawn wagon rides around town from 5 to 8 p.m.

The long-established Christmas Fest Bonfire on the Beach at the end of Walker Street begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks over the lake begin at 6:30 p.m.

‘The Dover Show’ featuring local talent fundraising for the Port Dover Foundation begins at 8 p.m. at Lighthouse Theatre with tickets available at the theatre.

All through the evening from 7 p.m., Moonlight Madness provides a chance to get Christmas gifts at local stores. The motto is “Shop ‘til you drop!’ There are free Gift Baskets Draw ballots with every purchase.

A few volunteers are needed to help with parade barricades. For more information, call Jan Overend at 519-583-1314.