Census says 6,161 people call Port Dover home

NORFOLK County’s population increased to 64,044 in 2016, up 1.4 per cent compared to the 2011 Census.

The population centre of Port Dover witnessed the highest population growth in Norfolk between 2011 and 2016. Statistics Canada says Port Dover has a population of 6,161, up 7.9 per cent in five years.

Other figures released show the total number of private dwellings at 3,152 and the number of private dwellings in which someone is permanently residing at 2,905.

The former town of Simcoe is reported to have a population of 13,992, up four per cent.

Population growth above the Norfolk County average was also demonstrated in other population centres, including Waterford: 3,132, up 3.5 per cent; Port Rowan: 1,102, up 3.1 per cent; and Delhi: 4,240, up 1.6 per cent.

Population growth across Haldimand County and Norfolk County (which together form a Census Division) increased by only 0.6 per cent. The province of Ontario saw a 4.6-per cent population increase to 13,448,494.

