Canada Day program on Monday in Port Dover



With Canada Day celebrations on July 1st only days away, Port Dover is preparing for the annual celebration. The day-long program features something of interest for everyone.



Soap Box Derby

The program gets underway with the Port Dover Kinsmen Club’s traditional Soap Box Derby beginning at 9 a.m. for racers between the ages of 8 and 14 years.

Home Decorating Contest

Judges begin their task at 9 a.m. to declare winners in the Home Decorating Contest sponsored by Port Dover Foundation. There is no entry fee but you must register by Friday at noon with your name and address at the Board of Trade office, 519-583-1314 or www.portdoverfoundation.com and use the contact tab.

Boat & Tug Parade

The popular boat and tug parade will take place in the harbour starting at 11 a.m. A large crowd always gathers on the pier for this unique parade of local boats. No registration required. Just decorate your boat and show up. Listen for instructions on marine channel 6. Boat parade donations for best of class awards from McKeil Nadro Marine, Lower Lakes Towing, Bridge Yachts Ltd., Tiller Marine, Port Dover Yacht Club, Dovercraft Marine Limited.

Canine Classic Dog Show

The 20th annual All-Breed Canine Classic dog show in Powell Park starts at 11:15 a.m. and attracts a large following with its various dogs sizes and breeds.

Calithumpian Parade at 2

The biggest event of the day for most people is the Calithumpian Parade that marches off at 2:00 p.m. and draws tens of thousands of spectators along the Main Street and St. George Street parade route.

Seven bands, floats, cars, horses, clowns and more. No registration forms or fees required to enter the parade. Just decorate your float, dress up as a clown, decorate your bicycle or any other fun parade item and assemble on upper St. George Street. Judging starts at 12:30 p.m.

Evening Concert & Fireworks

During the evening, Silver Lake Park offers a live concert from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. followed by Lions Club’s grand fireworks display over Silver Lake.

Lots more to do

Canada Day fun and excitement fills the downtown and harbourfront all day.