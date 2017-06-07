Canada Day celebration plans in Port Dover

PORT Dover has celebrated July 1st since 1867 and plans for the 150th celebration are almost complete.

The highlight for many is the Calithumpian Parade which starts at 2:00 p.m. and attracts thousands of spectators. The route will be different this year because of Main St. construction.

Port Dover Lions Club is in charge of the parade and is proposing to Norfolk County a route that starts the parade at its usual spot on St. George Street near Len’s Mill Store and runs from Clifford St. to Main; down Main to Alma; west on Alma to St. George St.; south on St. George to Chapman St.; then east to Main and continue through the downtown to Clinton St.; west on Clinton to St. George for a short distance to Market St.; then west on Market to Drayton which flows into First Ave. north to Greenock and back to start area.

This parade route zig-zags around the Main Street blocks under construction and would require no parking on several streets. This route leaves St. Andrew Street open for through traffic. The Lions are scheduled to meet with Norfolk County officials this week for approval of street closures.

Port Dover Lions Club Canada Day committees are hopeful many organizations and businesses will enter a float for this special Canada 150 year celebration.

Parade categories for floats are Best Canada 150 Anniversary Float with a $150 prize; Outstanding Float or Vehicle – $100; Best Decorated Commercial Float – $100; Best Decorated Non-Commercial Floats – $100, $50, $50; Best Organization/Club Float – $100, $50, $50. Equestrian Section: Best Horse Team – $50, Best Horse & Rider – $30. Adult Costume: Grand Prize for Best Clown-June Butler Award – $50; Best Adult Costume – $50, $30. Children Section; Best Costume – $10, $5; Best Child & Pet – $10, $5. A Toonie for every specially costumed child entrant. There is no registration form to fill out or parade entry fee to pay … just show up on St. George Street north for parade judging by 12:30 p.m.

The spectacle requires an enormous amount of work by participants who spend many hours decorating the floats, and volunteers who take care of a multitude of duties.

There will be eight bands and musical groups in this year’s parade.

Other Canada Day events include the long-time Port Dover Kinsmen Club’s Soap Box Derby on the Chapman Street hill which starts the day’s events at 9 a.m. Trophies are awarded for three top winners (open to children 8-14 years).

Port Dover Foundation’s Home and Business Decorating Contest sees homes and stores decorated in a Canada Day theme. Pre-registration is necessary to 519-583-1314.

At the harbourfront, a crowd will watch the Lions Boat Parade starting at 11 a.m. Plaques will be presented to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place in three categories: Pleasure craft – steel hull; Pleasure craft – power; Pleasure craft – sail.

The 18th annual ‘All Breed Canine Classic’ gets underway in Powell Park at 11:15 with many breeds and sizes of dogs. Organizer and veteran judge is Kristine Danton.

Of course, downtown and harbourfront areas are popular for shopping with stores, shops and eateries, plus the sandy beach with its many attractions keeping people happy from morning to sunset.

During the evening at Silver Lake Park, the crowd will be entertained from 6 to 10 by The Palaminos beginning at 6 and then at 8 by ‘The Federation’ … followed by the 2017’s Canada 150 grand finale fireworks over Silver Lake.

