Can that be recycled? … Ask the app

A new app helps Norfolk residents sort out answers about recycling. RecycleCoach is a free download from Apple or Google for smartphones or tablets.

Tell it your address and the app will provide a customized waste collection schedule, remind you when to set out garbage and blue boxes and notify you about changes in program rules.

A What Goes Where search tool lists 12,000 items and whether they go in the garbage or can be recycled.

Residents who don’t have a smartphone or tablet can access a customizable schedule for garbage pickup and recycling as well as the What Goes Where search tool on Norfolk County’s website at norfolkcounty.ca/waste

