Bruce Lloyd

LLOYD, Bruce Harry – Peacefully on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, in his 84th year. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Eveyln (Engell) Lloyd. Loving husband of Shirley (Earls) Lloyd. Dear father of Kenneth (Jeannette) Lloyd and James (Jodie) Lloyd. Cherished grandfather of Julian & Jaggen Lloyd. Survived by his brother George (Deanna). Predeceased by his siblings Howard, Eleanor (John), and Lyle (Carol). Bruce lived his whole life in the Walsh area of Norfolk County. He knew all the best fishing holes, and he could scout out the elusive morrell mushrooms without fail every spring. Bruce was a quiet guy with a wild side in his younger years. He had a reputation for being a very hard worker in the farming community. His smiles were biggest when he was goofing around with his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, wanting nothing in return. He will be missed by his loving wife Shirley with whom he spent countless hours fishing on the rocky shores of Port Burwell. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093. A Celebration of Life will take place in January near their wedding anniversary date. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.