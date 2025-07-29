Brenda Loshaw

LOSHAW, Brenda Ann – It is with great sadness that we announce that Brenda passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 20th, 2025, at Norfolk General Hospital, in her 70th year. Brenda was the beloved daughter of the late John (Jack) and Bernice Loshaw. She will be missed by her siblings Wayne, Doug, Diana (Dan) Davis, Jim (Penny), and Mark (Melissa). She was the cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Brenda will be missed by everyone who knew her. Brenda has been reunited with her fur babies Cody, Dozer, Honey, and Ford—they are together again. Brenda worked in the Port Dover fishing industry for over 30 years, starting at Misner’s Fish Processing Plant and prior to retiring as a forklift driver, unloading fishing tugs for Great Lakes Fishing Industries. Brenda was a very hard worker and made many friends and co-workers along the way. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093, have been entrusted with the arrangements. The family would like to thank Dr. Shawn White and all the hard-working staff on 3E at Norfolk General Hospital and Dr. Thorogood and staff on the 4th floor for taking such great care of Brenda. A special thank you to Brenda’s niece Roxanne for her care and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial donation in memory of Brenda, they are asked to consider the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice, P.O. Box 658, Port Dover, Ontario N0A 1N0. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.