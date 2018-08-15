Bollards to protect beach-goers

WOODEN bollards will prevent vehicles from entering Port Dover beach from Walker Street.

Norfolk County plans to install the bollards this week at a cost of $12,000 to $15,000, Mayor Charlie Luke told The Maple Leaf.

They will replace temporary barriers that were erected after a van drove onto the busy beach on Aug. 4.

Bollards are sturdy posts that let pedestrians walk onto the beach while keeping vehicles out.

Norfolk owns 66 feet of beach as a right-of-way for Walker Street.

The county is seeking owners’ agreement to install bollards on privately-owned sections of beach on either side of Walker Street.

