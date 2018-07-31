Boat and trailer stolen in Port Dover

Norfolk County OPP investigated an incident at a Nelson Street West, Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

On Monday, July 30, 2018, at approximately 8:08 a.m., police received a call from a resident reporting the theft a trailer and boat.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours of Monday, July 30, 2018, unknowns attended the address removed a trailer and boat from the driveway of the residence.

The trailer is described as a 2008 black Kara that contained a yellow and white 18-foot 2008, Sea-Doo Speedster.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.