Scholz, Bertha (nee van Hasselt)

It is with deep sorrow and cherished memories that the family of Bertha (van Hasselt) Scholz announces her passing on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, peacefully at her Port Dover home, just shy of her 103rd birthday. She is survived by her children, Aleida, Brigitte (Peter Westaway), John, and Caroline, and many relatives in The Netherlands. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf Josef Scholz, and her infant son, Robert. She was born in Utrecht on August 22, 1922, the beloved youngest daughter of Johannes Cornelis van Hasselt and Aleida Marie Blankenstein, and dearest sister to her siblings, all predeceased, Theodora Maria (J.W. Tjaarda), Cornelis, Geertruida (J. van Miltenburg), Maria (P. Koorn), Johana (H. Hopman), Rika (J.C. van Hasselt), Antoon, and Johan.

Bertha exemplified courage in life and in her death. She lived life on her own terms, and inspired strength, love, kindness, and generosity of spirit in everything she did. Gardening and needlework were her passions. She loved gardening, and planted every tree, flower, and shrub on her property. She had a talent and flair for colour, design, and artistry. Her needlepoint and cross stitch are beautiful, intricate works of art. She embraced Persian carpet weaving, and in the last couple of years, she took up diamond art painting.

We are lucky to have had her in our lives for this long, and will always love her.

It is with gratitude that she wishes to acknowledge the Norfolk Community Care and Paramedic Program, and the kindness of Dr. Svyatoslav Kumanovskiy, his staff and the team at Norfolk General Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. Online condolences can be left at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Bertha Scholz to the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation.