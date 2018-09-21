Beerstock in Powell Park supports local micro breweries

By Heather Walters

Penny Nunn and Jim Loshaw, owners of the Crepe House, are getting ready for this year’s end-of-summer Beerstock celebrating the micro brewery industry in Norfolk. Sample craft beer, local wines and vendor food while enjoying live music in Powell Park on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale ($25) at the Crepe House, online or at the door ($35) the day of the event.

THE micro-brew industry is fast establishing itself as a go-to alternative to big box manufactured beer products. Several micro breweries have popped up in recent years throughout Norfolk and have been well supported by the community.

What has all this to do with crepes?

Five years ago, Penny Nunn and Jim Loshaw, owners of the Crepe House in Port Dover, came up with the idea to showcase craft beer and local produce on the patio of the Crepe House restaurant.

That first year they paired several local craft beers with some of their best cuisine and hoped for the best. They sold 44 tickets and a good time was had by all.

The next year, ticket sales jumped to 88 and the patio was cram-packed. It seemed that featuring local craft beers with good food was a good idea after all. Shortly after that second event, the couple was approached by Norfolk County to see if they wanted to move the event to Powell Park across the street and expand the venue, adding live music and a few local wineries as well.

Beerstock was born and the event hasn’t looked back since. Last year they sold 1200 tickets, a total they will surely surpass this time around.

This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, September 29 will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Powell Park. Tickets are available at the Crepe House, online (portdoverbeerstock.ca) or at the door the day of the event. It runs rain or shine. Advance tickets are $25. and include two free sample tokens as well as a commemorative beer mug. (Tickets at the door are $35).

Proceeds from the event benefit the Port Dover Foundation and the Port Dover Kinsmen.

This year’s event will feature 12 craft beer vendors, six food vendors, several local wineries and live music and lawn games all day long. It is an all ages event.

Tasting booths will be on site from several local breweries including Charlotteville Brewing Company, Concession Road Brewing Co., New Limburg Brewing Company, and Ramblin’ Road as well as some from outlying areas.

Local wineries will also be on site including Bonnieheath Estate Winery, Burning Kiln, Frisky Beaver, Hounds of Erie, Villa Nova Estate Winery, Blueberry Hill and Dixon’s Distillery.

211 Main, David’s Restaurant, Erie Beach Hotel, M’s Good Food, the Dover Cheese Shop and Shaka Bean will be serving up tasty treats all afternoon as well.

Live music from talented locals including Dan Fewings, Dan Walsh, the Felicia McMinn Band, Jesse Murphy Trio and With the Dudes Band will add a festive air to the outdoor event.