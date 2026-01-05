Barbra Ann Ashbee

(Chapman, Weatherup), 1953–2025

of Puslinch Township, passed on December 24 at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton with her family present. Predeceased by her husband Lorne, father William Weatherup, mother Pauline Casey/Barber and brother Bill Weatherup. Survived by six siblings, Glenna Sinnamon (Brian), Linda Reid (Doug), Ron Barber (Pam), Brenda Varey (Rob), Doug Barber, Jeff Barber, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Barb was born in Simcoe and worked most of her younger years in the service industry in Norfolk County. She was co-owner of Putley’s Steak House in Port Dover. In latter years, she worked for Cayuga Quarries, Simcoe.

By her request, cremation has taken place. A family gathering will be held at a later date.