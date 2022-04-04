Hannah Bacro weds Jaime Kersten in Clear Creek

By Jessica Tulpin

Hannah Bacro and Jaime Kersten were joined in holy matrimony on August 7th, 2021 at her parents’ home in Clear Creek.

It was a perfect day for the outdoor affair on the sweeping property. The atmosphere was relaxed yet classy.

The venue was lovingly prepared for the celebration, beginning after the couple’s engagement. Hannah’s dad landscaped and maintained the property with help from Hannah’s mom, brothers, and Clear Creek Landscaping. The large property features a pond and is surrounded by woods providing gorgeous views.

“Choosing my parent’s property for our wedding was the easiest decision to make in regards to our wedding. Having grown up there all my life it has great importance to me and is such a beautiful property. It also saved on venue costs! Jaime and I are very outdoorsy people and we had always wanted to have an outdoor/backyard wedding,” shared Hannah.

“One unique part of our day was getting some pictures of us in the canoe on the pond, as Jaime and I love it up north and going camping, canoeing and kayaking together. At first we didn’t want to do it in fear of getting wet but with some encouragement from our friends and family, we did it and the pictures turned out amazing!”

The bride and groom’s siblings, parents and wedding party all pitched in to prepare the property for the ceremony and reception including the wedding arch made by Hannah’s brother David. A number of the decorations were handmade by the bride and her family, including the centrepieces. Some decor pieces were rented from J&K Wedding Rentals in Haldimand County.







“When planning our wedding, I didn’t really have a theme in mind, so we did a backyard wedding, keeping the decor elements simple and elegant with lots of greenery, Queen Anne’s lace with crystal vases and some rustic items such as barrels, chalkboard signs and old windows. I wouldn’t say our theme was “rustic” but more of an Outdoors Woods theme,” said Hannah.

Hannah and Jaime wanted their special day to reflect their personalities and love story. “We just wanted to keep everything short and simple and about us,” said Hannah.

Jaime completed a 1998 GMC Sierra Regular Cab Short Box restoration for their wedding day. The couple posed for photos with their wedding party with the shiny like-new pickup truck.

“Back in high school, Jaime had a truck that was similar to the one he just built and we went to prom with that old truck. So it was sentimental to us to have the truck there for another big amazing event in our lives.”

April Campbell officiated the ceremony attended by 120 friends and family members. The special day was beautifully captured by JQB Photography.

Hannah had two maids of honour: her sister Ruth and friend Erin Creed along with bridesmaid, Melissa Storey. Jaime had best friend Cody Leedham as his best man and friend Curtis Jackson as a groomsman as well as friend Samantha Leedham standing by his side.

Hannah’s simple and elegant dress was purchased at Sixpence Bridal in Guelph.

The delicate white and green florals carried by the bridal party were designed by Time4Florals in London.

The home-cooked meal was put on by Martha’s Catering in Brantford. The bartending was provided by two friends of Hannah’s sister. Special Occasion Cakes of Tillsonburg provided the bridal cake and dessert.

Guests danced the night away to the music provided by Men In Black Entertainment of Hamilton. Affordable Portables provided well-stocked restroom trailers.

“I’d say the best part of our wedding day was finally being able to marry my best friend after nine years together! I will always cherish the memories of spending the day smiling, crying, laughing and dancing with friends and family.”

Hannah shared that she met Jaime at 12 years old when they played hockey together. They attended high school together and ended up in the same circle of friends. On a camping trip with friends Jaime asked her out and with some encouragement from future best man Cody, she agreed to a date. They have been together ever since.

“Fast forward to six years together and we go on our annual friends camping trip to Algonquin Park. Jaime and I are really big into hiking so we go hiking by ourselves on one of our favourite hiking trails, Track and Tower. At the top, there is this breathtaking lookout over the lake and woods. After a few minutes of admiring the view, Jaime asks to take a picture of me looking out at the view. I do what he asks and when I turn around he is on one knee with a ring and asks me to marry him.”

“In the end, our wedding turned out exactly the way we wanted it to and it was like COVID wasn’t a thing! I look back on our wedding day with such joy and warmth and I wouldn’t change a thing about it!”