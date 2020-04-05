Anson Place & Norview Lodge COVID-19 updates – Sunday, April 5

Anson Place Care Centre

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit confirms that 37 residents of Anson Place long-term care facility and retirement home in Hagersville have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among five recent deaths, four are confirmed as being related to COVID-19.

Additionally, 21 staff have tested positive. These individuals are not working at the facility. Thirty-five staff have tested negative.

All staff caring for residents at Anson Place are in self-isolation, with the exception that they may travel to and from work at the facility. Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment

Residents are in self-isolation in their rooms.

A “significant number” of the COVID-19 cases at Anson Place have been traced to attendance at a funeral, says the Health Unit. A public health management plan has been initiated including testing attendees and self-isolation plans.

Health Unit staff are working with Anson Place to manage the outbreak and provide support with the recruitment of staff to assist the facility.

Norview Lodge

The Health Unit confirms that one non-clinical staff member at Norview Lodge in Simcoe has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is in self-isolation at home.

No residents have tested positive. Residents are in self-isolation in their rooms, and staff are wearing personal protective equipment.