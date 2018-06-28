Amy Martin running for councillor of Ward 6 Norfolk County

ON Monday, June 18th, Amy Martin officially announced her candidacy for councillor in Norfolk County Ward 6.

Ms. Martin, who was “born, raised and current resident in Port Dover,” is a first-time candidate for political office and says she “brings non-profit, fundraising, small business ownership and community advocacy experience to the table.”

In announcing her run for municipal office, she said she was “pleased and honoured to announce my candidacy to be your Ward 6 representative on Norfolk County Council,” adding “I look forward to a positive campaign, continuing to build relationships with residents, tackling challenges and collaborating to ensure we move Norfolk County forward, together.”

Throughout the campaign, Ms. Martin says she will deliver a platform on community engagement, advocacy and economic development. “I want to provide broader representation to Norfolk County Council. I’d like to encourage all residents to be engaged and participate in community initiatives to build the future we’d like to see.”

She says her platform will serve all current residents and future residents of Norfolk County.

“This election brings about inevitable change, I’d like to engage all residents of Port Dover to advocate for our future generations and the future of Norfolk that we all wish to see. We need to move our county on a rising trajectory of growth and prosperity. That conversation begins today with a new voice in Ward 6.”

Ms. Martin graduated from York University. She currently works as an Community Outreach and Fundraising Coordinator for the Grand Erie Chapter of the MS Society of Canada. She also owns a small event and wedding planning business.

Ms. Martin says she has been an advocate for community projects including Todd Eaton Memorial Track repairs, funding school programming and outdoor playground equipment at Lakewood Elementary School and St. Cecilia’s School equipment and programming and the Norfolk Community Hub initiative.

