Alva Louise Charter (née Greenslade)

February 19, 1927 – July 17, 2025

With profound love and deep gratitude for her life, we announce the peaceful passing of Alva Louise Charter, who died on July 17, 2025, at the age of 98, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton. She spent her final days surrounded by her beloved family, a fitting reflection of a life lived with grace, care, strength and unwavering dedication to others.

Alva is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and George, her son Jim and his former partner, Sue, and her son and daughter-in-law Don and Janet, her six grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, all of whom adored her. Alva had a profound love for her six grandchildren Mason, Mackenzie, Rob, Kate, Samantha and Danielle. Her generosity, sense of humour and zest for life brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had us laughing till the end.

Born on February 19, 1927, in Port Dover, Alva was the daughter of Eva and William Greenslade, and the cherished sister and sister-in-law of the late Bruce and Anna Greenslade and the late Jim and Lois Greenslade.

Alva graduated from St. Joseph’s Nursing School in 1949 and began a lifelong career in service to others as a registered nurse. Her vocation took her from home care with the Victoria Order of Nurses to hospital work at a number of hospitals including the Hamilton General and Brantford General, and finally to her favourite role as Home Care Co-ordinator, first at Henderson Hospital and finally in the community. Her wisdom, intelligence, compassion, strength, and steady presence touched the lives of so many over the decades.

In October 1950, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Charter of Renton, Ontario. They shared 50 devoted years together until his passing in 2000.

Alva lived with purpose, led with kindness, and served with humility. She leaves behind a legacy of care—both in her professional calling and in the home she built with her family. She will be truly missed by so many.

Alva’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Peter’s Hospital for the excellent care provided. Alva was treated with kindness and dignity by all.

Services are entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home – Ancaster Chapel. A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home – Ancaster Chapel (378 Wilson Street East in Ancaster) from 6–8 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Jerseyville United Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Wesley Centre or a charity of your choice in Alva’s memory.