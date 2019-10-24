ALL Norfolk Community Centre has location; now seeks funding

NORFOLK County council has decided what it wants in a new $52.7-million community hub — a seniors centre, a regulation-size indoor swimming pool, two NHL-size arenas, a community kitchen and an innovation centre.
And last week council secured a 24-acre site at the corner of Ireland Road and Decou Road in Simcoe.
The next step is lining up the money.
Above: Concept drawing of the ALL Norfolk Community Hub
Norfolk’s application for $36.5 million from the Canada Infrastructure Program will be in the mail before the Nov. 12 deadline.
The project took a big step forward last Tuesday as council unanimously voted to seek federal and provincial funding.
Later that night, council at a closed-door meeting chose the site at Ireland and Decou roads on the edge of Simcoe.
