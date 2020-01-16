All Grand Erie Elementary Schools Closed to Students on January 21

This morning, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced that escalated job action in the form of a one-day, full withdrawal of services at select school boards across Ontario will take place on Tuesday, January 21.

ETFO members from Grand Erie are included in this full withdrawal of services. As a result, all Grand Erie elementary schools will be closed to students on January 21.

All Grand Erie elementary schools will re-open to students on January 22 following the one-day, full withdrawal of services by ETFO members.

Yesterday (January 15), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) also announced that escalated job action in the form of a one-day, full withdrawal of services will take place at select school boards across Ontario on January 21 – including Grand Erie. This means that all Grand Erie elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students on Tuesday, January 21.

