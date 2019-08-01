Alex Jacobs, rising track star, now a provincial champion



Provincial Champion at Ontario Tetrathon U14

By Donna McMillan

Thirteen-year-old Alex Jacobs, a Lakewood Elementary School student and a member of the Brantford Track & Field Club, came home from the Ontario Tetrathon U14 at York University July 14 a provincial champion.

A rising Port Dover track star, Alex earned 1903 points at the meet, breaking the record for Tetrathon U14 by 804 points.

Bruce Mitchell of Port Dover, his coach at the Brantford Club, told the Maple Leaf that Alex is a talented all-round athlete.

“I’ve coached for over 45 years. Alex is one of the most dedicated athletes,” he said. “He listens well and works very hard.”

Above: Alex Jacobs and his coach Bruce Mitchell with some of the medals and ribbons Alex has won.

Alex’s results at the Tetrathon U14 were Hurdles 13.72 for 377 points, Shot Putt 10.07 m for 496 points, High Jump 1.60 m for 464 points and 200 m in 25.48 sec. for 566 points.

Normally when a record is broken, it is by 80 or 90 points, Bruce shared. “Beating it by 804 points is amazing; a real rarity.” Alex won over the defending champion from Halton, he said.

Alex enjoys performing many events in track and field, including High Jump, Shot Putt, 80 metre Hurdles, Triple Jump, Long Jump, 100 metres, 1500 metres and 400 metres, but his favourite is running the 800 metres.

Alex said he has been doing track and field since grade 5. He trains five times a week by weight training, running, drills, medicine ball and more. “He’s an all round athlete,” Bruce said.

He is now working on technique. He practiced the hurdles using a clothesline, he said. Bruce rides a bike while Alex runs. “I can’t keep up otherwise,” he said.

Alex also excelled in track and field at Lakewood as well, earning the right to progress to the Counties, his grandmother Jane Jacobs said. The Norfolk County meet included 16 schools, she shared. Alex came away with first place in the Triple Jump, High Jump, 400 m and 800 m, she said.

From there, he went to CAGE on June 21 that saw athletes participating from Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant and Brant County. Once again, he came away with first place in each of his four events. “He broke all the records,” Jane said.

While Alex’ career aspiration is to become a pharmacist, he would love to go to the Olympics. Next year, in grade 8 at Lakewood, he is hoping to run cross country.

The Brantford Track & Field Club, which Alex will continue to work with, has 140 members, six coaches and one assistant, Bruce said.

Alex, who is the grandson of Dan and Jane Jacobs, has two siblings, EllaRose and Dominic.